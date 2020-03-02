Griffin Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the third quarter worth $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Unilever during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the third quarter valued at $60,000. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UL opened at $53.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.50. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

