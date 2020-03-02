Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,543 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 10,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 86,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

CMP opened at $54.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.31. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.09 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

