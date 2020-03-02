Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,835 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 901,796 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $75,534,000 after buying an additional 1,626,192 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 886.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,578,265 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $132,196,000 after buying an additional 1,418,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after buying an additional 1,201,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,201,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,362,173,000 after buying an additional 1,006,145 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,240,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG stock opened at $63.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.75. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $56.34 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

