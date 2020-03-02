Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44,119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 972,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,933,000 after buying an additional 20,252 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 843,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after buying an additional 33,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 769,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,006,000 after buying an additional 25,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.05.

Shares of EL stock opened at $183.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $152.99 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

