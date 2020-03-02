Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,600 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $6.67 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

