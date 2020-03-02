Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,060 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of -56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.