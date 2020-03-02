Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $180.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.06. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $160.50 and a 52-week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total value of $300,359.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,833.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.61.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

