Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,925 Shares of Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Clearway Energy by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 347,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 174,069 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

CWEN opened at $21.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Clearway Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -210.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.45). Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -840.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

