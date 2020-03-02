Griffin Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,195 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,774,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 648.4% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,511,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $64.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average is $70.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

