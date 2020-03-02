GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GrubHub from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of GrubHub from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of GrubHub from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrubHub from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.57.

GRUB opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.79. GrubHub has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $83.11.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GrubHub will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $160,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,776.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $51,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,886 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in GrubHub by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in GrubHub by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 119,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in GrubHub by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in GrubHub by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GrubHub by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

