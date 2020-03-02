Guidewire Software (GWRE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Guidewire Software to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Guidewire Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GWRE opened at $109.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,961,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $124.16.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.44.

In other news, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $74,884.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,574.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $1,526,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,214 shares of company stock valued at $11,249,188 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

