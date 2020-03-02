Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) will announce its Q4 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Gulf Island Fabrication to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GIFI opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

In related news, major shareholder Piton Capital Partners Llc purchased 13,532 shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $67,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.

