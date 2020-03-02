H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Upgraded to Buy at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research upgraded shares of H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HRB. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

HRB stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. H & R Block has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. The company had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. H & R Block’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that H & R Block will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in H & R Block in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 4,454.9% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

