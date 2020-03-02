Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) Short Interest Down 11.1% in February

Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the January 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 486,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 305.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 145,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 29.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 15,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 114.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 46,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HABT opened at $13.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $364.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Habit Restaurants has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HABT shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim cut Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

