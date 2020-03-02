Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

HWC has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Hancock Whitney from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.50.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $5,178,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 53.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $112,000.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.