Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Given New Price Target at Roth Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from to in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HASI has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $33.95 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 21.77, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.56%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $29,989.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,585.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 8.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 16.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the third quarter worth $2,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

