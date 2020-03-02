Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €138.80 ($161.40) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hannover Re presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €141.22 ($164.20).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €161.00 ($187.21) on Friday. Hannover Re has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($135.31). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €180.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €165.06.

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

