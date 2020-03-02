Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Short Interest Update

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the January 30th total of 4,950,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

HA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on Hawaiian from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HA. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,558,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,363 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,079,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 93,198 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HA stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $708.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.51 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

