HC Wainwright Boosts Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target to $28.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on shares of Radius Health and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Swann reduced their target price on shares of Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radius Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Radius Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of RDUS opened at $21.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $973.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $55.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 76.73% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth $1,320,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 199,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 68,376 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

