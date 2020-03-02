Head-To-Head Analysis: SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) vs. ASE Technology (NASDAQ:ASX)

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

SunPower has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASE Technology has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SunPower and ASE Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunPower 3 5 2 0 1.90 ASE Technology 0 1 5 0 2.83

SunPower presently has a consensus target price of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 6.97%. ASE Technology has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 552.17%. Given ASE Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ASE Technology is more favorable than SunPower.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SunPower and ASE Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunPower $1.86 billion 0.66 $22.16 million ($0.47) -18.23 ASE Technology $13.56 billion 0.73 $545.94 million $0.25 18.40

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than SunPower. SunPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SunPower and ASE Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunPower 1.19% N/A -3.26% ASE Technology 4.08% 7.72% 3.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.9% of SunPower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of SunPower shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ASE Technology beats SunPower on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems. In addition, the company provides post-installation operations and maintenance services. Further, it leases solar power systems to residential customers; and sells inverters manufactured by third parties. The company also serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of Total Solar International SAS.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions. It also provides advanced packages, including aCSP; fcCSP; flip-chip package in package, package on package, and BGA packages; hybrid, advanced single sided substrate, integrated passive device, high-bandwidth, and fan-out wafer-level packages; IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. In addition, the company offers a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and test-related services, as well as drop shipment services; and packaging, testing and shipment, and flip-chip and wafer bumping services. Further, it provides electronic manufacturing services in relation to computers, peripherals, communications, industrial, automotive, and storage and server applications; designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells electronic components and telecommunications equipment motherboards; develops, sells, and leases real estate properties; and produces substrates. The company serves customers in communication, computing, and consumer electronic/industrial/automotive sectors. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

