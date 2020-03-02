Head to Head Contrast: Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) vs. Solar Senior Capital (NYSE:SUNS)

Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) and Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adams Natural Resources Fund and Solar Senior Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adams Natural Resources Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solar Senior Capital $40.09 million 6.39 $22.94 million $1.41 11.33

Solar Senior Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Adams Natural Resources Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Adams Natural Resources Fund and Solar Senior Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adams Natural Resources Fund N/A N/A N/A Solar Senior Capital 57.23% 8.63% 3.80%

Dividends

Adams Natural Resources Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Solar Senior Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Solar Senior Capital pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Adams Natural Resources Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Solar Senior Capital has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Solar Senior Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.0% of Adams Natural Resources Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Solar Senior Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Solar Senior Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Adams Natural Resources Fund and Solar Senior Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adams Natural Resources Fund 0 3 0 0 2.00 Solar Senior Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Adams Natural Resources Fund presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.89%. Solar Senior Capital has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.97%. Given Solar Senior Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Solar Senior Capital is more favorable than Adams Natural Resources Fund.

Volatility & Risk

Adams Natural Resources Fund has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Senior Capital has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital beats Adams Natural Resources Fund on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors. The firm employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach while focusing on earnings growth prospects, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against a composite index of 80% Dow Jones Oil and Gas Index and 20% Dow Jones Basic Materials Index. The firm was formerly known as Petroleum & Resources Corporation. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. was founded in January 1929 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland with an additional office in Boston, Massachusetts.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

