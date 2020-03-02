Head-To-Head Review: SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) & Pagerduty (NASDAQ:PD)

SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) and Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SAFE T GRP LTD/S and Pagerduty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAFE T GRP LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Pagerduty 0 4 7 2 2.85

Pagerduty has a consensus price target of $29.73, suggesting a potential upside of 44.30%. Given Pagerduty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pagerduty is more favorable than SAFE T GRP LTD/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.6% of Pagerduty shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SAFE T GRP LTD/S and Pagerduty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAFE T GRP LTD/S -187.51% -147.40% -67.86% Pagerduty -29.89% -21.49% -12.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SAFE T GRP LTD/S and Pagerduty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAFE T GRP LTD/S $1.47 million 0.08 -$11.75 million N/A N/A Pagerduty $117.82 million 13.50 -$40.74 million N/A N/A

SAFE T GRP LTD/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pagerduty.

Summary

Pagerduty beats SAFE T GRP LTD/S on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAFE T GRP LTD/S

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc. operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

