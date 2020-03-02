Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 124,744 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 117.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,744 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 137,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 166,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 76,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 52.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAHC stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.43. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.87 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

PAHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. G.Research cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Gabelli cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

