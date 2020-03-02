Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,884 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOV. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,177.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

