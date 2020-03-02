Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 31,900 Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 1.87% of GSI Technology worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 14.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 24.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 329.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 17,663 shares during the period. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $6.66 on Monday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. The company has a market cap of $154.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.35.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

In other GSI Technology news, VP Didier Lasserre sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

