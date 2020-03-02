Heartland Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth $330,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after buying an additional 41,356 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AAP. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

NYSE:AAP opened at $132.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.61. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.85 and a twelve month high of $182.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 2.93%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.