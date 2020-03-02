Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN stock opened at $61.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.87. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $59.31 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.