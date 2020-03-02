Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stake in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,100 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.62% of Onespan worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Onespan by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Onespan by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Onespan by 15.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Onespan by 5.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Onespan by 4.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Onespan Inc has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.72 million, a P/E ratio of 82.55, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Onespan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 134,219 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,708,539.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,436,987. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSPN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

