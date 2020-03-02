Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $5.35 Million Stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,031 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

In other news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $39.95 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.70.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation NA Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

