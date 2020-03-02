Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $6.10 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $633,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 66.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33,011 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 17.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,714,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,485,000 after purchasing an additional 251,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO David M. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,936.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

NYSE WY opened at $25.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

