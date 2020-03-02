Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $6.76 Million Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 57,611 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 1.12% of AngioDynamics worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 40,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 213,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

ANGO opened at $11.49 on Monday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $25.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.85.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

