Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 50,000 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,607.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.28 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

BBBY stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.55. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

