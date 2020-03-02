Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,475 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 76.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 953.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $18.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.17. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $444,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,782.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 706,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,247,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,739 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,293. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.50) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.