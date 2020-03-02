Heartland Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143,277 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $44.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.08. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

