Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 103,625 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 103,625 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 30,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

In related news, insider David M. Carter sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $374,513.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $142,950.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,522 shares of company stock valued at $965,301 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $16.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.24. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.39%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

