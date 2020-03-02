Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 2,055 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $68.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.20 and a 200 day moving average of $68.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

