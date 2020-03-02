Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 28,762 Shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,762 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Avanos Medical worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,360,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.9% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,248,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,214,000 after acquiring an additional 256,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after acquiring an additional 34,588 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 325,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 189,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $32.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.57. Avanos Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.58 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.