Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 3,555 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,740,000 after acquiring an additional 793,598 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,680,000 after purchasing an additional 672,711 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,069,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,298,000 after purchasing an additional 165,723 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 621,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,867,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

NYSE RHP opened at $69.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a one year low of $68.54 and a one year high of $91.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $446.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

