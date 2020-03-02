Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 4,154 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 427,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,072,000 after buying an additional 132,868 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 89.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.28. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

