Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 417,635 Shares of CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,756,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 417,635 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 6.11% of CUI Global worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of CUI Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 164,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 23,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 416,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CUI Global alerts:

Shares of CUI opened at $1.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.23. CUI Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95.

CUI Global Profile

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for CUI Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUI Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.