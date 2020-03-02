Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Down 11.1% in February

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,220,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the January 30th total of 29,510,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

HL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.56.

NYSE HL opened at $2.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.69%.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $57,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,643.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HL. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,429,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,063 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hecla Mining by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,923,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,826 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 55,213.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 2,477.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,311,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,653 shares in the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

