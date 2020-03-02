Helloworld Travel Ltd (ASX:HLO) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09

Helloworld Travel Ltd (ASX:HLO) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Helloworld Travel’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

Helloworld Travel stock opened at A$3.11 ($2.21) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $387.88 million and a PE ratio of 9.97. Helloworld Travel has a fifty-two week low of A$3.26 ($2.31) and a fifty-two week high of A$5.18 ($3.67). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$4.53.

Helloworld Travel Company Profile

Helloworld Travel Limited operates as a travel distribution company in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It provides international and domestic travel products and services, as well as operates a franchised network of travel agents. The company operates retail travel brands, including Helloworld Travel-the Travel Professionals; and a network of retail outlets, such as Helloworld Associates, Helloworld Business Travel, Magellan Travel, The Travel Brokers, Mobile Travel Agent, and the My Travel Group.

