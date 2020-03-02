Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $33.22. The company has a market cap of $881.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

In other news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $237,917.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 26,509 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

