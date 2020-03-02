Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Heska from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Heska from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Heska from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Heska presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $95.47 on Thursday. Heska has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $110.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.03.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.21). Heska had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heska will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,042,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Heska by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

