Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Buys New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,000 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,852 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after acquiring an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $84,655,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $150.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

