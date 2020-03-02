Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Invests $1.42 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.3% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,135,000 after buying an additional 5,861,939 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after buying an additional 3,140,646 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,494,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,824 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Gabelli assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $59.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average is $57.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

