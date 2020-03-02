Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Invests $2.48 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $295.91 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $274.10 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

