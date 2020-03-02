Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Invests $956,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. PepsiCo makes up 0.9% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after purchasing an additional 272,208 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,013 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $132.03 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.56 and a 200 day moving average of $137.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $183.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra increased their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

