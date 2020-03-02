Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Invests $999,000 in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,416 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. Walmart makes up approximately 0.9% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after buying an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,166,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,623,000 after acquiring an additional 35,319 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,187,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $735,339,000 after acquiring an additional 139,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,424,169 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $644,609,000 after acquiring an additional 175,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walmart to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

WMT opened at $107.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $305.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.10. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.00%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,671,790. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

