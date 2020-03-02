Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. SYSCO accounts for 1.3% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SYSCO by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after buying an additional 1,004,706 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 18.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

NYSE:SYY opened at $66.65 on Monday. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.45.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

